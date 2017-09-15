Buddha Air starts Pokhara-Bharatpur flight from today

CHITWAN: Buddha Air, a private airlines company, has started direct flight from Bharatpur to Pokhara and Bhairahawa to Pokhara today.

The flight with 18 passengers aboard, however, had no foreign tourists.

Bhakta Bahadur Basnet, station manager of Buddha Air in Bharatpur said, “The airfare for Pokhara-Bharatpur is Rs 3,650 and Pokhara-Bhairahawa is Rs 4,200.”

There would be regular flights from Pokhara to these destinations from now on.

Some three decades ago, the Nepal Airlines Corporation had also started the Pokhara-Bharatpur flight but it was shut later.

Likewise, the Nepal Airways had also begun Pokhara-Bharatpur flight in 2018 BS but it was closed later.

– By Tilak Ram Rimal for THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]