Gharial breeding takes place after three decades

THAKURDWARA, Bardia: Endangered gharial has started breeding at Crocodile Breeding Centre at the Bardiya National Park, after previous failed efforts of three decades.

Despite the failed efforts to this effect, the breeding got successful last year, said BNP Chief Conservation Officer Ramesh Thapa.

Last year gharial bred 24 babies, and this year the figure is put at 14, he said. The BNP has a total of 50 the fish-eating crocodile including 38 babies.

A great leap has been made in the conservation of the crocodile with the opening of the breeding centers (first at Chitwan National Park, the other at the BNP), said CNP’s Crocodile Breeding Centre chief, and assistant conservation officer Bed Bahadur Khadka.

According to available data, Nepal has a total of 198 crocodiles with Chitwan housing the total 166 alone.

