Ex-Marine killed weeks after getting engaged when boulder smashed onto head in climbing trip tragedy

A former Royal Marine was killed in an horrific mountaineering accident when a boulder fell and hit his head.

Tragic Duncan Potts, 28, an experienced climber, died as he scaled the Dent du Geant mountain in the Mont Blanc range near Chamonix.

Duncan, who was recently engaged, was climbing with friend Luke Stevens when the rock came loose and he fell around three metres still attached to a rope, tan inquest heard.

But his head took the full force of the impact and despite a mountain rescue team reaching him after his pal called for help, he died at the scene.

Duncan, from Devon, had only left the Royal Marines three months before his death.

He had served 11 years and was a corporal and mountain leader and described as an extremely experienced rock climber.

The inquest heard he had previously undertaken Alpine expeditions including an ascent of the Matterhorn in Switzerland shortly before his death last summer.

French police said in a statement to the inquest that Duncan and Luke had left for the climb first thing in the morning but were overtaken by eight other climbing teams.

During their descent in an area known as the ‘Giant Tooth’, police said Duncan tried to grab a boulder which came away and hit him in the head.

He suffered ‘catastrophic’ head injuries and never regained consciousness.

The accident happened at around 4.30pm on July 27 last year while the pair were at an altitude of approximately 3,750 metres.

His father Neil told the inquest his son was an experienced climber and he could not understand why eight other rope teams had passed the pair during the day.

He said the family believe he may have been slowed by his inexperienced climbing partner.

He said: “Duncan was a mountaineer with the Royal Marines so he was a professional climber and was respected.

“He would not have planned to be on the mountain in the late morning or afternoon.

“In the past he has taken on much more difficult climbs. To be out first and be overtaken by eight other climbers, something has not gone according to expectation.

“He was never first out and last back in the afternoon.”

Luke did not attend the inquest in person and gave only a short statement to UK authorities.

He said: “Duncan was my best friend. The accident occurred when we were in the process of making the descent. There was an unstable boulder.

“He was a mountain leader and was hugely qualified.”

The inquest heard Luke remained attached to his friend when the rescue crews arrived.

He added: “I decided to wait for the rescue teams. I did not want to set more boulders in motion by moving.”

Luke said he also contacted his brother via Facebook messaging and said it took about 30 minutes for the rescue crews to arrive.

The pair were both winched off the mountain by helicopter.

Luke added he had been wearing a GoPro camera earlier in the day but the batteries had died by the time the accident occurred so no footage was available.

The month before the tragedy last July, Duncan had got engaged to equine vet April Lawson.

He was planning to study physiotherapy at Exeter University.

Assistant coroner Luisa Nicholson gave a verdict of accidental death at the inquest today.

She said: “Mr Potts, who was an experienced climber, was climbing with a friend and as part of the descent he held on to a large part of a boulder. But it was loose and fell from the rock face and took Mr Potts with him.

“It struck his head and caused him catastrophic injuries.”

After the inquest in Exeter, Duncan’s mother Sandy fought back the tears as she paid tribute to her son.

She said: “We just miss Duncan more than words can say and I will never get over him.

“The whole family are devastated and will never be the same again.

“He was in the Marines for 11 years and was a mountaineering leader.

“I hate the fact he died in such a tragic way but I don’t know what went wrong and why he was held up.”

At the time of his death, Col Kevin Oliver, of the Commando Training Centre Royal Marines in Lympstone, Devon, also paid tribute to him.

He said: “We are saddened to hear of the death of Duncan Potts, an ex member of the Royal Marines family and a mountain leader. “We knew him as a fine young man who was a credit to the service, who left having achieved much in his career. “The thoughts and sympathies of those that knew him go out to his family and friends.” – MIRROR

