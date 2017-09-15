Myanmar mountaineers to scale Hkakabo Razi

The Myanmar expedition team will feature Ko Pyae Phyo Aung, Ko Aung Khine and Ko Zaw Zin Khine. Among them, Ko Pyae Phyo Aung successfully reached the top of Mount Everest in 2016 and Ko Zaw Zin Khine participated in previous trips to Hkakabo Razi in 2014.

Prior to the Hkakabo Razi expedition, the team will undergo training in Nepal in three mountains averaging 6,000 meters. The training will start by the end of October and last for more than 30 days. These mountains are a thousand meters taller than Hkakabo Razi, which will allow the mountaineers to acquire experience.

“We’ve prepared everything for the Hkakabo Razi’s trip, including daily trainings. The mountains in Nepal, are quite tall and hard to climb. We will go there in early winter, so it will be colder and covered in more snow than Hkakabo Razi. We are going there to familiarise with the cold and altitude,” Ko Pyae Phyo Aung, leader of the expedition, said at a press conference expedition last week.

“It is likely that we will climb Hkakabo Razi from the south, like a Japanese mountaineer did before. In 2014, mountaineers climbed the mountain from the north and the west. It ultimately depends on weather conditions. We expect the journey to take up to 40 days. Since we chose this sport, we know we are risking our lives. We will rely on good teamwork,” he added.

The expedition to Hkakabo Razi aims to measure the exact height of the mountain. It will also contribute to providing aids for resident ethnic people and forest conservation, said Htoo Foundation’s chief executive officer U Paw Myint Oo.

“No one has ever measured Hkakabo Razi. We know that the mountain exceed 5800 meters, but we will only know the exact height after the mountaineers’ exhibition. We will measure the mountain with the same tool we used to measure Gamlang Razi,” said U Paw Myint Oo.

“I climbed Hkakabo Razi in 2014 but didn’t reach the top. To climb the highest mountain in South East Asia is a part of all climbers’ dream.” said Ko Zaw Zin Khine, who took part in previous expedition to Hkakabo Razi in 2014.

In 1996, a Japanese climber successfully reached Hkakabo Razi’s peak for the first time. Climbers from the Thabarwa Khawthan foundation, Japanese and American mountaineers climbed the mountain in 2014.

In a later expedition, two Myanmar climbers, Ko Aung Myint Myat and Ko Wai Yan Min Thu, reached the peak but went missing while descending from the summit. The expedition is sponsored by Companies Group and Htoo Foundation.

– By Myat Moe Aung for MYANMAR TIMES