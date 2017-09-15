Nepal slip six-position down, Germany reclaim top spot in FIFA ranking

KATHMANDU: Nepal slipped six-position down in this month’s FIFA ranking, which are based on results over a four-year period, published on Thursday.

According to FIFA, Nepal slipped to 175th position from 169th rank, in this month ranking with 101 points.

India, top ranked team among the SAARC nations have slipped 10 positions down to 107th position with 316 points.

The Maldives, an inland nation, also spiraled down to 154th position from 142nd rank in earlier month’s FIFA ranking.

Bhutan, the Himalayan nation, also slipped down to 174th position ahead of Nepal in the ranking, earlier it was ranked 165th in the world football governing body ranking.

Bangladesh rank 196th, Sri Lanka in 198th position and followed by Pakistan in 200th position in this month’s rankings.

World Champions Germany who was replaced in the top spot by South American nation Brazil have climbed to the pinnacle of the world football ranking with 1606 points.

Brazil slide to second place, Portugal leapfrog to third spot from sixth position while Argentina slipped down to fourth and Belgium completes top five list.

However, Switzerland who rose to fourth its highest position since the first rankings 24 years ago in last month slipped to seventh spot in the ranking.

Poland couldn’t hang on to their all-time best fifth slipped to sixth and France, Chile and Colombia fills the top ten list in the world football.

Spain couldn’t make it to the top ten list as it languishes in 11th position while the home of football England is in 15th spot followed by four time world champion Italy in 17th position.

Iran and Japan who have already booked their 2018 World Cup berth rank 25th and 40th positions respectively. However, Australia who are set to play their world cup play-off against war torn nation Syria, rank 50th in September FIFA rankings.

Tajikistan who defeated Nepal 2-1 in their away fixture during the AFC Asian Cup Qualifier 2019 moved to 140th position from 151th rank in the FIFA rankings.

Nepal will travel to Dushanbe, capital city of Tajikistan, in their away fixture on October 10.

– THT ONLINE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]