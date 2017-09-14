. . .

Lady Gaga suffers from fibromyalgia

Hari Kumar Shrestha
Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Recording artist Lady Gaga performs at halftime during Super Bowl LI between the Atlanta Falcons and the New England Patriots at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

LOS ANGELES:  Singer Lady Gaga is hoping that her forthcoming Netflix documentary ‘Gaga: Five Foot Two’ will raise awareness about fibromyalgia as she herself battles with the chronic illness.

The singer on Tuesday opened up about her condition on social media, saying, “In our documentary the #chronicillness #chronicpain I deal with is #Fibromyalgia I wish to help raise awareness and connect people who have it,” reports cnn.com.

Fibromyalgia is a chronic musculoskeletal disease that causes widespread pain, with patients often experiencing extreme fatigue, sleep disturbances, depression and headaches.

In the first trailer for her documentary, the pop star was seen at a doctor’s office, and at the Toronto Film Festival, she spoke further about how the film explores her struggle.

“It’s hard. But it’s liberating, too,” Gaga said. In an Instagram post back in 2016, the singer wrote, “Having a frustrating day with chronic pain, but I find myself feeling so blessed to have such strong intelligent female doctors.”

–  PTI 

