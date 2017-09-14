6,000 public vehicles to be operated on daily basis in Dashain

KATHMANDU: Around 6,000 public vehicles would provide transport services on a daily basis for the passengers heading towards their destination for the Dashain festival.

With huge exodus of people leaving the Valley for Dashain celebrations, more than 6,000 public vehicles have been set to provide smooth transport services to the passengers.

However, there was no addition of new buses to serve the passengers this year.

According to General Secretary of National Federation of Transport Entrepreneurs Saroj Sitaula, they could not add new buses this time due to exorbitant interest rates of banks and wretched road condition.

The Federation had added large number of public vehicles last year.

Around 2.1 million people have been estimated to leave the Valley for the celebrations of Dashain festival, according to the Transport Management Department.

Spokesperson of the Department Dr Tokraj Pandey said, “Around 1.6 million people will travel to their destinations via public vehicles and around 500,000 people will use private vehicles for the purpose.”

The government has started advance booking of tickets for the long and medium route vehicles since September 12 in view of the upcoming Dashain festival.

According to Metropolitan Traffic Police Division Chief Sarbendra Khanal, more than 100,000 people move out of Kathmandu Valley daily during Dashain via four checkpoints.

As many as 12 help desks have been set up in different parts of the Valley for the passengers to get information about public transport.

– RSS/THT ONLINE

