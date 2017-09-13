Dhading roads in dire straits, people bear the brunt

DHADING: General public including those returning home for the upcoming Dashain and Tihar festivals are facing hard time to reach to their respective destinations due to poor road conditions in the remote areas of Dhading district.

Most of the road networks in the district have been obstructed after the monsoon season and the local authorities have turned a blind eye to the pathetic roads.

As a result, locals and returnees alike are bound to walk for several hours and in some cases days to reach their destination. The lackadaisical approach of the concerned authorities has created problems in transporting daily essentials to the remote areas in the district.

Road networks starting from district headquarters Nilkantha Municipality to other parts of the districts including Salyantar, Katunje, Sunaula Bazar, Dhuwakot, Maidi, and Chainpur, among others, are in dire condition.

Former Village Chief of Salyantar Phanikant Chatkuli said that locals have to face the brunt of mismanaged road system for almost four months every year. “There are risks of landslide in almost every road stretch,” said Chatkauli, “It isn’t even possible to travel on foot in some places as landslides have swept away the road.”

Every year, hundreds of thousands of rupees are spent in the name of repairing the road networks of the district.

However, Bharat Aryal of District Technical Office said that they do not have the budget to repair the rain-damaged roads.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

