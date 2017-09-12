Global warming poses grave threat to the Himalaya

KATHMANDU: Increasing global warming caused by greenhouse effect and its subsequent impact has posed a grave threat to the Nepal’s mountain ranges, experts said.

They stressed the need of taking timely interventions to minimise the impact of climate change on the mountains.

The experts shared their views at an interaction programme on ‘challenges f mountaineering tourism and environmental impact’ organised by Management Association of Nepal on Tuesday.

Former President of Nepal Mountaineering Association Ang Chhiring Sherpa revealed the fact that increasing atmospheric temperature caused rampant snow melting and mountains were in the gradual process of turning into just rocky hills.

“This situation is dangerous for the entire mountain ecosystem. Mountaineering tourism is certain to be severely hit by this. Some settlements in the mountain region are in the need of relocation, following the water crisis there.”

After the 2015 April earthquake, natural water sources in the high areas have changed the evolution points. It was the immediate need of the hour to come up with short and long-term interventions to response the impact of climate change and mitigate its impact.

According to latest data of the International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development (ICIMOD), temperature in the mountain region was increasing by 0.05 degree Celsius annually. It was supposed that the temperature in mountainous area would increase by 1 degree Celsius to 2 degree Celsius within 2030.

Experts further said that the temperature in the mountain region has increased as mountains get direct sunlight and heat soon after the sun rise as well as experience heat during night.

No study has been carried out so far regarding the climate change impact in mountaineering and trekking tourism.

Border expert Buddhi Narayan Shrestha said that rapid industrialisation in India and China has caused environmental impact in mountaineering area of Nepal which has also added challenges to protect water sources.

Former Vice Chairperson of Nepal Management Association Shambhu Rana said the programme was organised to discuss the problems seen in mountaineering tourism due to climate change and the ways to address them.

