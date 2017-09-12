World’s most dangerous Lukla airport lacks weather forecasting instrument

SOLUKHUMBU: One of the most dangerous airports in the world Tenzing-Hillary Airport, also known as Lukla Airport, in Solukhumbu ,does not have the necessary infrastructure to deal with the unpredictable alpine weather system.

Various organisations over the world have listed the alpine runway strip as the most dangerous due to its short runway, geographical remoteness and the notoriously unpredictable weather.

It may be surprising to note that the airport, located at the gateway to Mt Everest, does not have a weather forecasting instrument.

The pilots said, “Once you enter the Lukla region there is no turning back, no matter how worse the weather gets. The geographical location is such that airplanes that enter the region have no other option but to land.”

The Lukla airport entertains around a hundred flights per day during the peak tourist season when tourists flock to see the world’s highest peak Mt Everest.

The airport is notorious for frequent fatal accidents every year.

Civil Aviation Authority in Lukla has been sending repeated appeals for installation of such instrument, but in vain.

Many other dangerous airports across the country are faced with similar and hazardous problems.

– RSS/THT ONLINE

