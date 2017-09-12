Calendar for two major polls unveiled

KATHMANDU: The Election Commission (EC) on Monday made public the calendar for the provincial and federal elections scheduled November 26 and December 7.

Political parties have to submit two separate lists of candidates for the election

of federal parliament and provincial assembly under proportional representation (PR) election system.

While submitting the closed list, parties must specify the province(s) from where they are contesting elections.

Parties will have to submit the closed list of candidates for proportional system a week before the nominations for the first phase of the first-past-the-post election system to be held on November 26.

“We can print ballot papers under the first-past-the-post system only after the candidates are given election symbols for which the final list of the candidates must be published,” said EC Commissioner Narendra Dahal.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

