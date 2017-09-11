Lamichhane shines as Nepal thrash Thailand by 255 runs

KATHMANDU: Sandeep Lamichhane took career best of 7 wickets haul to skittled Thailand for a paltry score of 26 runs inside 10 overs to propel Nepal to 255 runs victory during ACC U-19 Eastern Region Champion 2017.

The game was played at the Club Aman in Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia on Monday.

After put into bat first, Nepal’s Anil Kumar sah anchored the innings with his blistering 91 runs off just 74 deliveries with five maximum and six hit to the fence.

Nepal posted 281 runs for the loss of six wickets in their allotted 50 overs. Pranit Thapa Magar scored 50 runs of 61 balls with a towering six and three boundaries.

Similarly, Sandeep Sunar made 32 runs, Rohit Kumar Paudel hit 28 runs and skipper Dipendra Singha Airee contributed 22 runs in team’s total.

In reply, Thailand flattered to their lowest score of 26 runs inside 10 overs as Sandeep Lamichhane bamboozled with his leg spin and unplayable googly.

None of the Thailand batsmen scored a double digit score.

Sandeep Lamichhane was pick of the bowler with 4-1-7-6. Captain Dipendra Singha Airee, Nandan Yadav and Kishor Mahato chipped in with a wicket apiece.

Nepal are pitted against Singapore, Bhutan and Thailand in Group A and will take on Bhutan on Wednesday and play Singapore the other day. Malaysia, Hong Kong, China and Myanmar are in Group B.

The top two team will qualify for the U-19 Asia Cup.

– THT ONLINE

