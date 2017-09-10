Garbage collection resumes in Valley after deal with Okharpauwa locals

KATHMANDU: Authorities have begun collecting the heaps of trash that had been dumped across major thoroughfares of Kathmandu and Lalitpur Metropolitan Cities on Sunday after a five-point deal with the locals of Sisdol landfill site in Okharpauwa, Nuwakot.

The agitating Okharpauwa locals had obstructed the disposal of garbage form Valley for the past one week putting forth various demands. The obstruction had resulted in growing piles of garbage at different places of the cities, thereby emanating stench in the city.

The agreement includes, regular spraying of chemicals at the landfill site, burying the dumped thrash systematically and arrangement of new ambulance within four months for locals living near the landfill site who fall sick, among others.

Likewise, Lalitpur Metropolitan City communications officer informed that the metropolises have also agreed to form a local committee that would address the demands of compensation among others, immediate imbursement of the compensation allotted by government and repair and reconstruction of the Kathmandu-Okharpauwa road section.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

