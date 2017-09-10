DPM Mahara inagurates Consulate office in Guangzhou

KATHMANDU: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Krishna Bahadur Mahara inaugurated Nepal’s Consulate General in Guangzhou, a key commercial hub in south-western China.

Mahara, who is on a visit to China, thanked the Chinese government and the provincial authorities of Guangdong Province, where the city is located, for helping to establish the office.

The Foreign Minister said the Consulate General will be Nepal’s fourth diplomatic mission in China and will help deepen bilateral ties. Mahara said that Guangdong had strong commercial ties with Nepal and the Consulate General will help facilitate the ties.

More than 200 Nepali businessmen are based in Guangdong. Mahara said the consulate’s main objective would be to help Nepali businessmen.

– ONLINEKHABAR

