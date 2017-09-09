4 killed in Nuwakot bus accident

KATHMANDU: At least four people were killed in a road accident that occurred at Thanabhanjyang in Shivapuri Rural Municipality-7 in Nuwakot district on Saturday.

However, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The accident took place when an ill-fated bus, Ba 1 Kha 6348, heading to Kharanitar from Kathmandu skidded off and fell down the road at Thanabhanjyang, Chief District Officer of Nuwakot Madhukar Jang Bista told Republica Online.

Around 20-30 people were traveling in the bus.

– REPUBLICA

