4 killed in Nuwakot bus accident

Hari Kumar Shrestha
Photo: FB Dhikure

KATHMANDU:  At least four people were killed in a road accident that occurred at Thanabhanjyang in Shivapuri Rural Municipality-7 in Nuwakot district on Saturday.

However, the identities of the deceased are yet to be ascertained.

The accident took place when an ill-fated bus, Ba 1 Kha 6348, heading to Kharanitar from Kathmandu skidded off and fell down the road at Thanabhanjyang, Chief District Officer of Nuwakot Madhukar Jang Bista told Republica Online.

Around 20-30 people were traveling in the bus.

