Traders flock at Korala border point to buy goods for Dashain

MUSTANG: Traders have been flocking at the Nepal-China border in Korala lately after the border point was opened from August 31 in view of the upcoming Dashain festival.

The demand for Chinese goods has increased with the onset of Dashain festival. A large trade junction has been set up at the Chinese side to facilitate the trade.

The border area that usually wears a deserted look has become a busy trade hub as of late due to the movement of traders and businessmen from both the countries.

It is learnt the border has been opened only for 10 days.

Nepali people are buying eatables, clothes, furniture, blankets, Tibetan tea and Chinese noodles, informed Korala Customs Office Chief Sukradarshan Dhungana.

Furthermore, tourists visiting Mustang area have also started to come to Korala after learning that the Sino-Nepal border has opened for trade. Locals say people come to Korala in their motorbikes.

Meanwhile, Chinese authorities are concerned that people attired in Dalai Lama’s dress (red dress) are entering their territory from Nepal. They have repeatedly asked Nepali security agencies to enforce strict monitoring to curb such incident. Anyone wearing red dress has to face interrogation from Chinese security personnel, it is learnt.

According to locals, Korala could be a long-term solution for import-export between Nepal and China if Nepal could tighten the security.

In this connection, the government has decided to set up an army barrack at Lomanthang and a Border Out Post (BOP) of Armed Police Force at Nechung.

The trade will last till Sunday.

– By Binod Tripathi for TKP

