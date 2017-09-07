Mahara stresses resumption of Tatopani border during China visit

BEIJING: Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Krishna Bahadur Mahara, who is on a six-day visit to China, held a meeting with Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang at the latter’s office in Beijing on Thursday.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Mahara also held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi this afternoon.

During the meeting, the duo discussed issues of mutual interests and strengthening bilateral relations between Nepal and China.

Apart from general and regular issues, Minister Mahara said that he stressed on resuming the Tatopani border point, a major transit point between Nepal and China. The border point was closed following the April 25, 2015 devastating earthquake.

Both the leaders have agreed to implement the past agreements signed between the two countries.

After hold a meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Mahara held a meeting with Chinese State Council member Yang Jie Chi.

Meanwhile, Nepali Embassy in China hosted a dinner to welcome DPM Mahara.

Before the beginning of the dinner, Energy Ministry of Nepal made an agreement with China’s National Energy Administration.

Energy production, expansion of international transmission grid line and establishment of a special mechanism between the two countries were mentioned in the agreement.

Right after the signing ceremony, Mahara stated that the understanding will pave way for expanding cooperation between respective agencies of two countries in the development of power generation. “It will also help promoting joint investment in feasibility study of cross border power grid interconnection among others,” Mahara said addressing the ceremony.

Mahara recalled that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the development of cross border economic zone was signed in the second week of May and that Chinese investors, off late, have been showing keen interest in Nepal while the flow of tourists from the northern neighbour too has been increasing rapidly.

Sushil Lamsal on behalf of the Energy Ministry of Nepal and Deputy Director General Hua Yang on behalf of the National Energy Administration of China had signed the agreement.

DPM Mahara is scheduled to meet Minister of International liaison Department of the Communist Party of China Song Tao on Friday afternoon.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]