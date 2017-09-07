Petition to change Hurricane Irma’s name to Ivanka

SAN JUAN: An online petition has been opened requesting the World Meteorological Association to change the name of Hurricane Irma to Hurricane Ivanka after US President Donald Trump’s daughter.

The petition opened by social networking website Care2 aims to reach 10,000 signatures. It has already gathered more than 4,000 supporters, Newsweek reported.

The petition states that Ivanka Trump has done little to persuade the president to take an active role on climate change, despite her promise to speak to her father about the issue. “Ivanka Trump can say what she wants about climate change,” the petition letter notes, “but as long as she quietly stands back, she remains complicit in the destruction we all face at the hands of her father’s administration.”

The petition letter goes on to say that the current administration “is on a fast track setting climate progress back, which will only exacerbate the effect of future storms,” and it cites Trump’s controversial decision to withdraw the US from the Paris climate accord last June.

The petition letter concludes by asking the World Meteorological Association to rename Hurricane Irma. “We need to put pressure on members of [the] Trump’s administration to take real a stand [sic] for the health and safety of our world and generations to come.” People from all over the country and the world, including Croatia and Australia, have signed on.

AGENCIES

