11:55 am auspicious time for Dashain tika

KATHMANDU: The Nepal Calendar Determination Committee has made public the auspicious hour of tika for the coming Dashain festival, on Wednesday.

As per the Committee, the auspicious hour of this Dashain tika is 11:45 am on Saturday, September 30.

Committee Chairman Prof Dr Ramchandra Gautam said the navaratra begins on September 21.

It is the first day of the Dashain, which is called the Ghatasthapana. The auspicious hour of the observing Ghatasthapana is 9:41 am, according to NCDC.

Dashain is celebrated by Hindus living in Nepal and abroad.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI, THT

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]