Russia to invest Rs 5.10 billion in PK hydel project

KATHMANDU: Russia is set to invest Rs 5.10 billion in the 30 MW PK Hydropower project.

A meeting of the Industry and Investment Promotion Board under the Industry Ministry held on Wednesday gave permission for Russian investment in the project, said Director General of the Department of Industry, Shankar Aryal.

The hydropower project is located at Likhu rivulet in the border of Ramechhap, Okhaldhunga and Dolakha districts.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is also looking after Industry Ministry portfolio, discussed on the various issues including promoting foreign investment, promoting domestic industries and reforming industrial sector.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI (RSS)

