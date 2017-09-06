Lakes awaiting tourists in Mustang

KOBANG: The Bhurtachho and Sekong lakes at Kobang, Thasang Rural Municipality-2 in Mustang district, which have great potential to be developed into tourist hubs, have been in the shadow due to lack of publicity.

The lakes are situated at about 30 minutes’ walk uphill from Boksikhola on the Beni-Jomsom road. These two lakes are spread over an area of around 2.5 square kilometres at an altitude of 2,683 metres from the sea level.

The Bhurchhato lake is 500 metres long and 50 metres wide. One can view the beautiful reflections of the Dhawalagiri and Nilgiri mountains in the lake.

The Sekong lake is 30 minutes walking distance from Bhurchhato lake. It is round in shape. The Nilgiri summit and the Dhawalagiri summit form background to this lake on the east and west respectively.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

