Indra Jatra 2017 celebrated

Hari Kumar Shrestha
Living Goddess Kumari being carried to the Chariot on the third day of Indra Jatra Festival at Basantapur Durbar Square in the capital on Tuesday. September 5, 2017. PHOTO/SANJOG MANANDHAR

KATHMANDU:  Indra Jatra, one the biggest street festivals in Kathmandu Valley, was celebrated with much fanfare by worshipping Lord Indra, the Hindu God of rains and good harvest.

A devotee carrying living goddess Kumari (centre) to a chariot during Indra Jatra, in Kathmandu, on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. The festival marks the end of rainy season. Photo: THT
Devotees pull a chariot during Indrajatra festival, celebrated to honor Indra, the King of Heaven and Lord of Rains in Kathmandu on Tuesday, September 5, 2017. Indra Jatra is the biggest religious street festival held annually in Nepal celebrated by singing, mask dancing, rejoicing and devotees offering prayers along with other rituals hold the eight-day festival celebrated by both Hindus and Buddhists.

The festival is celebrated for eight consecutive days and concludes with a number of ceremonies, including lakhe naach and pulu kisi procession. The lingo, a towering wooden structure brought from Sallaghari in Bhaktapur, is installed on the chariot in Hanumandhoka as part of the festival.  The chariot carries statues of Lord Indra and goddess Kumari. Indra is worshipped as the god of rain and fertility by both Hindus and Buddhists.

The chariot procession is the major attraction of Indra Jatra, in which a chariot of Kumari and two smaller chariots of Ganesh and Bhairab, are pulled along the core areas. The festival formally began on Sunday. The government had announced a public holiday to mark the festival.

–  HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

