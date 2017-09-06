That phase of my life is over Hema Malini on comeback

MUMBAI: Bollywood veteran actress and politician Hema Malini says that her acting phase is no longer part of her life but if something interesting comes up then she would definitely take that up.

“I think that phase of my life is over (laughs). Even people in parliament ask me whether I am working in films or not. I feel like doing a film, but I must get a proper story. I just can’t do any films which come my way. If anything similar to my role in ‘Baghban’ or anything interesting comes my way then I will definitely work in films,” Hema Malini said on the sidelines of the press conference for her upcoming program ‘Synergy 2017’, an international cultural festival.

Talking about the event, she said that she is going to present the program. “I am focusing on this program and I will not be dancing in this but presenting it. That doesn’t mean I am going to stop dancing. I want to continue my work in the field of dance and service of people of our country,” the actress added.

Through the ‘Synergy 2017’ festival, Hema Malini will be promoting a lot of young artists from all over India who will perform classical dance forms.

– IANS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]