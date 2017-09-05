75% hotel booking with start of tourism season

KATHMANDU: Hotel booking has gone up with the start of the tourism season in the country.

Hotel Association of Nepal (HAN) said that 75 per cent hotels are already booked at present. The hotel bookings in the corresponding season last year was only 60 per cent, with the cancellation of many bookings.

HAN general secretary Binayak Shah said that more than 900 thousand foreign tourists are expected to arrive in 2017 considering the number of hotel bookings and the tourist arrival figures so far.

It will account for the highest tourist arrival if the expected number of tourists arrived this year, he added.

Tourist arrivals in 2012 was around 800 thousand. Indian and Chinese tourists constitute more in numbers of tourists visiting Nepal in this season. More so, the Indian tourists surpass the figure for tourist arrivals from other countries.

Shah estimated that more tourists will arrive Nepal as the Non Resident Nepalis Association has planned its Global Meeting in Kathmandu on October 11.

As per the Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) data on tourist arrivals, nearly 600 thousand tourists from various countries have arrived Nepal in the first six months and the successive months till now in 2017.

Four hundred sixty thousand 304 tourists visited Nepal in the first six months of 2017. The figure was 359 thousand 672 in the first six months of 2016.

AS per HAN figures, around 45 thousand hotel beds are currently available in Nepal. More 4,000 beds are to be added.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI (RSS)

