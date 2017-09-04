88 kg of gold seized from Chhetrapati

KATHMANDU: The police have seized 88 kilograms of gold from Chhetrapati on Monday in what is the largest quantity of gold seized from a single place.

The gold was in a vehicle (Ba 17 Cha 6427), according to SSP at the Metropolitan Police Crime Division Divesh Lohani. The police had been closely watching the vehicle since 10 Sunday night following a tip-off that the parked Tata Safari Storme contained gold.

The police took the driver Manoj Adhikari under control immediately after he started the vehicle Monday morning. The police also seized 134 sets of iPhone, Samsung, Oppo and other mobile phone sets and clothes from the vehicle. The police are currently disassembling the vehicle to search for other hidden items.

The police estimate that the gold was smuggled through the Tribhuvan International Airport.

The previous record for the largest haul of smuggled gold was set earlier in February when the police recovered 35 kilograms of gold.

– SETOPATI

