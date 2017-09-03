Authorities demolishing illegal structures

KATHMANDU: Metropolitan Traffic Police Division in association with the Department of Roads has renewed its drive to demolish illegal structures built along the Ring Road.

The authorities cleared Basundhara area by demolishing makeshift shops as part of the anti-encroachment campaign. Officials said nearly a dozen huts were demolished on either side of the Ring Road in Basundhara on Saturday.

Officials said the campaign would be focused on the Maharajgunj-Kalanki stretch in the first phase. According to MTPD, structures occupying the road were adding to traffic congestion and causing nuisance to pedestrians.

The authorities swung into action after the alleged encroacher ignored the repeated notices to vacate the greenbelt area of the Ring Road.

Elected representatives of local levels have also extended needful support to traffic police to clear encroachment on greenbelts. Earlier, MTPD had declared greenbelts and no-parking zones with a view to managing and regulating traffic in the Valley.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

