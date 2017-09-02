Bagmati Clean-up Mega Campaign enters 225th week

KATHMANDU: The Bagmati Clean-up Mega Campaign entered its 225th week today that saw a large number of people joining the campaign this morning,

The cleaning today took place near the Bagmati Bridge at Sinamangal with a large number of people including members of public, government officials, security personnel and students taking part.

Over five tonnes of garbage were collected from there.

Similarly, 40 contestants of the miss air hostess competition also took part in the campaign today.

The Season Media is organising the Miss Air Hostess 2017 event.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]