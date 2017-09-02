Around 400 dead after Rohingya clash with security forces during border crossing

COX’S BAZAR: Around 400 people — most of them Rohingya Muslims — have died in communal violence searing through Myanmar’s Rakhine State, the army chief’s office said on Friday, with tens of thousands forced to flee across the border into Bangladesh.

“Until August 30, a large number of terrorists carried out 52 waves of attacks on security forces… In those attacks, 370 bodies of terrorists were found and nine other captured alive,” a statement posted on the Facebook page of commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing’s office said on Friday.

The death toll is a sharp increase over the previously reported number of just over 100.

A further 20,000 Rohingya have massed along the Bangladeshi frontier, while scores of desperate people have drowned attempting to cross the Naf, a border river, in makeshift boats.

The statement said the violence was triggered by attacks by Rohingya insurgents and there had been 90 armed clashes, including an initial 30 attacks by insurgents on August 25, making the combat more extensive than previously announced.

Reports of massacres and the systematic torching of villages by security forces—as well as by militants—have further amplified tensions, raising fears that communal violence in Rakhine is spinning out of control.

The army, responding to the attacks, launched what it called clearance operations against the insurgents.

Advocates for the Rohingya, an oppressed Muslim minority in overwhelmingly Buddhist Myanmar, said security forces and vigilantes attacked and burned villages, shooting civilians and causing others to flee.

Hundreds of civilians were killed, they say, posting photos, videos and details on social media as evidence.

It is the bloodiest chapter yet in a bitter five-year crisis that has torn apart Rakhine State along ethnic and religious lines, displaced the Rohingya in huge numbers and heaped international condemnation on Myanmar’s army and the government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

– AFP

