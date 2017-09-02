Landslides and flooding claim 19 students’ lives

KATHMANDU: As many as 19 students of different schools have died in the catastrophic flooding and landslides across the country.

Education Ministry’s Information Official Saraswoti Pokharel said that students from Sindhuli, Doti, Surkhet, Bara, Dang, Kailali, Sarlahi, Banke, Siraha, Saptari, Danusha, Makawanpur and Chitwan were among the deceased.

The landslides triggered by monsoon downpour have inflicted damages to 500 school infrastructures. The Ministry stated that details of the losses incurred in Jhapa and Sunsari districts were yet to receive.

Most of the schools in the affected districts have been used to shelter the flood and landslide victims.

As many as 38 schools in Saptari have incurred losses amounting to Rs 20 million while 26 schools in Dhanusha have suffered losses to property worth Rs 6.6 million. The government is still collecting data on the losses in other districts.

– RASTRIYA SAMACHAR SAMITI

