Two resorts honored with international award

KATHMANDU: Two resorts of the country have received an international award for promoting adventure tourism.

River Fun Beach Resort at Kurintar and Begnas Lake Resort in Kaski have been honored with the ‘Asian Lifestyle Tourism Awards’. The award was conferred at a program organised in Singapore in the third week of August.

Shankar Adhikari and Rajan Simkhada, proprietor of the River Fun Beach Resort received the award. Asia Leading Resort Inc, is tasked with managing the awards, which is hosted and endorsed by Asian Tourism Ministries comprising some 15 governmental tourism agencies in the Asia region.

Meanwhile, Simkhada said the international award would heighten the pride of the country, while expressing hope that it would help promote the country’s tourism to the international market.

– RSS

