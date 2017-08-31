PM Deuba lays foundation stone of 4-lane bridge over Mahakali River

DHANGADHI: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Thursday has laid a foundation stone of 4-lane bridge over Mahakali River in Kanchanpur district.

The bridge would be a first of its kind in connecting Nepal and India. The bridge would connect Dodhara Chandani with Kanchanpur district.

Addressing, after the inauguration programme, PM Deuba stressed that the Province number 7 would prosper economically after the completion of the bridge within next 3-year.

The estimated cost of the project is Rs 3 billion.

“The under construction dry port in Dodhara Chandani and 4-lane bridge over Mahakali river would transform the region as it has opened the door of development in the area,” PM shared.

“The development project would help the nation as a whole to prosper not just far-western region,”.

Similarly, speaking at a press meet organised by Press Chautari Kaliali, after laying the foundation stone, PM Deuba urged all the people to actively participate in upcoming elections.

“I appeal the general public to participate in the Provincial and Parliamentary elections slated on November 26 and December 7,”.

PM further said after the elections, it has brought political stability and implementation of constitution has already strived the nation towards development and prosperity.

Addressing the queries of the journalists PM Deuba also said currently election is the main agenda and after holding all level of elections than the development will be the main agenda in the country.

He also lauded his recent five-day state visit to India as it has helped to strengthen bilateral relations and mutual interest to new height.

Nepali Congress President also said agreements to establish biggest Technical School and up gradation of Gauraphanta transit point in Far-Westen Region, were reached with India.

– By Tekendra Deuba for THT

