One killed after being swept by Bagmati in Kathmandu (video)

KATHMANDU: A body has been found at the Bagmati bank near VS Niketan School in Tinkune, Kathmandu Thursday morning.

The locals called the police after spotting the body of a middle-aged man floating in the swollen river, according to the Metropolitan Police Circle Baneshwore. The identity of the victim and and the location from where he was swept away have yet to be known.

A few houses in Bafal area have been partially inundated in the Capital. Locals there complain that they could not sleep last night after water entered their homes. Gyanodaya Secondary School of Bafal has been closed for the day after water entered the classrooms.

Similarly, a few houses around the banks of Nakkhu river have been inundated, according to Lalitpur Police.

The Muglin-Narayangarh road has been obstructed due to landslides, according to the National Emergency Operation Center under the Home Ministry. Dhunche-Syaprubesi road of Rasuwa has also been obstructed due to landslides.

The monsoon will be active until Saturday, according to the Meteorological Forecasting Division. Kathmandu received 54 mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours which is not too high. Okhaldhunga and Taplejung received heavy rainfall last night.

The heavy downpour in the hills has been attributed to accumulation of clouds coming from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea over the northern parts of Nepal. Meteorologist at the division Subas Rimal said there can be rainfall in the evening and night for the next two days.

The division has also asked the people living in the lower riparian areas to remain alert for floods due to heavy rainfall in the hills.

– SETOPATI

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]