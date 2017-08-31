Landslides disrupt Muglin-Narayangadh road

CHITWAN: Vehicular movement along the Narayangadh-Muglin road section has been halted since this morning due to landslides in five different places.

According to the Chitwan District Police Office Chief Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Thapa, the landslides occurred in two places of Jalbire and one each in Kalikhola, Charkilo and Panchkilo along the Narayangadh-Muglin road stretch today.

He further informed that the landslide that occurred at Charkilo was the most massive among others.

Since the efforts are on to remove debris of landslide, the road traffic may resume within a couple of hours, he informed.

Every year landslides frequently occur in the road stretch during the monsoon, temporarily closing the road. Thousands of passengers and commuters get stranded along with vehicles which often get buried under the landslide debris or swept into the Trishuli River.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]