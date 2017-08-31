Tiger Palace Resort to begin operation from Sept 15

KATHMANDU: A five-star resort, built with an investment of Rs 5 billion, is beginning its operation in Rupandehi district on September 15.

Sprawled over 15 bigaha, Tiger Palace Resort has been built with 100 percent foreign investment of Australia-based multinational group, Silver Heritage. The resort is only eight kilometers away from Bhairahawa. It aims to cater mainly the Indian tourists as well as tourists visiting Lumbini — the birthplace of Lord Buddha.

Rajendra Bajgain, the executive chairman of Silver Heritage Investment Pvt Ltd – the Nepali company formed by the group, told Republica that the resort will be soft-launched on September 15. “Initially, only 100 rooms will come into operation. All 400 rooms will be able to receive guests from November. All our rooms are of deluxe type,” Bajgain added.

Bajgain believed that their resort will play a great role in recovery of Nepali tourism industry after the earthquakes of 2015.

The hotel management believes that the resort will create a niche in Nepal’s hospitality industry.

“We have given top priority to local youths while recruiting human resources for the resort,” Bajgain said. The resort will employ 1,500 to 1,800 people. Only around 50 top-management staff will be foreigners, he added.

Besides 400 rooms, the resort also has two villas. Each villa has three rooms, kitchen, and sauna and Jacuzzi facilities, among others. Similarly, guests in 20 rooms in the resort can dive into the swimming pool from their rooms.

“Initial market response is very encouraging. We have received booking for 50 rooms,” Bajgain added. “The hotel will also have an in-house casino, which will open in the second phase.”

The resort will get target high-end tourists. Price of the rooms start from US$ 200 excluding 10 percent service charge and 13 percent VAT.

Bajgain also added that the resort will spend 2 percent of its total income on corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

– By Susheel Bhattarai for REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]