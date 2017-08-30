Trip 360˚ Introduces ‘Mission Extreme’

Trip 360˚ organised an Expert Speak to enable such mountaineers to climb the most aspirational peaks in the world: the seven Summits. Trip 360˚ gave a short glimpse of how it feels to be on the life-changing expeditions in its recent ‘Mission Extreme: Expert Speak’ by its specialist and undefeatable mountaineer Satyarup Siddhanta. The event saw an intimate gathering of all the adventure enthusiasts who were eager to listen to Satyarup’s successful ascent to Carstensz Pyramid (4,884 m), Papua province of Indonesia. The Speak was organised recently at the Institute of Hotel Management in Bengaluru.

Carstensz Pyramid is the highest summit of Mount Jayawijaya in the Sudirman Range of the western central highlands of Papua Province, Indonesia. Getting there is one of the most unimaginable tasks yet very possible. With an inspiring tone, Satyarup shared his experience of meeting the dangerous tribes of the area and the harsh, deadly terrain. A mini-movie encapsulating the entire Mission Extreme was also screened.

Rohan Prakash, Business Head, Trip 360˚ said, “The most intriguing part of the event is listening to the remarkable journey of Satyarup, the adventurers were all inspired to climb the most difficult summits of the world. At this captivating forum, enthusiasts queried about extreme adventures.”

Trip 360˚ also unveiled its plan to climb Vinson Massif that would complete the 7th and the last remaining summit for Satyarup Siddhanta. The successful climb of Vinson Massif would mean that Trip 360˚’s expert Satyarup Siddhanta will be the first person from West Bengal to climb all the seven summits of the world.

Besides executing extreme expeditions, Trip 360˚ also has few of its most unique adventure trips coming up including ‘Nepal beyond EBC’ that takes you on unforgettable trekking experiences covering treks to Ghorepani Poon Hill, Langtang-Gosainkunda, Dhaulagiri Base Camp, the Annapurna Circuits and the ‘Hornbill Festival Motorcycling Trip’ where you explore Kaziranga, Kohima hornbill festival and Guwahati.

