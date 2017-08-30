Hurricane Harvey displaces 15 Nepali families in Houston

NEW YORK: Tropical storm Harvey has displaced 15 Nepali families living in Greater Houston in Southeast Texas of the USA.

The affected families are taking refuge in their relatives’ houses, according to Tara Baral, a member of Nepali Society, Huston. Around 60 Nepali people from 15 families are affected by the storm and widespread flooding caused by the tropical storm.

Among those displaced is Huston Nepali Society President Jyoti Ghimire.

It is learnt a temple of Pashupatinath built by Nepali people in the region has suffered damages in the flooding and storm.

There are around 15,000 Nepalis living in the Greater Huston.

The hurricane Harvey that began from last Friday battered the region till Tuesday and has started moving towards southwest, said Baral. The US weather experts expect the Harvey will remain active till Wednesday.

Harvey is said to be the biggest rainstorm in the history of continental United States. The storm has so far claimed 30 lives in the South-East region of the USA.

Streets are covered with filthy floodwaters while two airports in Huston are shut.

Houston’s mayor Sylvester Turner has imposed a citywide curfew from midnight to 5am until further notice to avert any casualty.

– THE KATHMANDU POST

