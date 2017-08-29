Up to 60% discount on mobile phones

KATHMANDU: Tamrakar Mobile Market has launched ‘Dashain Bumper Offer’, offering discounts of 5 to 60 percent on different models of mobile phones.

Issuing a statement on Monday, Tamrakar Mobile Business Association, which runs the market, said that it was also organizing Mobile Expo from September 7 which will see participation of different brands like Samsung, Huawei, HTC, Microsoft, DTC, Obi, Lava, Sony, Apple, ZTE, OPPO, Coolpad, OnePlus and Xiaomi. Phones priced between Rs 900 and Rs 130,000 will be available at the expo.

“One can get 60 percent discount on purchase of Samsung S4 and S5, DTC Touch,” the statement added. Similarly, one can get 40 percent discount on Huawei Honor Holima and a mobile handset free of cost on every purchase of LG L7 and Huawei Tab. “Lucky customers can also win motorbike, TV, smartphone, mobile power bank and cash prizes,” the association added in the statement.

– REPUBLICA

