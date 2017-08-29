How is India illegally operating field office in Biratnagar?

BIRATNAGAR: A flood in Saptakoshi in the monsoon of 2008 created a havoc in eastern Nepal. The flood damaged vital road networks and Nepali nationals were forced to use Indian land to access other places within the country including Kathmandu.

In this situation, India established some desks in the open in Sunsari district for security check of Nepalis entering India.

Gradually, the roads were renovated and Nepalis no longer needed to use Indian routes. But, India did not remove its security check desks; instead rented a house in Biratnagar of Morang district and established its “field office” there.

Then foreign affairs minister Narayan Karji Shrestha sent an official letter to Indian Ministry of External Affairs to remove the office, but India has not paid any heed yet.

However, other governments did not take any serious initiative. Shrestha’s party Chair, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, became the Prime Minister for the second time in 2016. He also did not make any effort.

Dahal, however, on Monday said the field office should be removed at the earliest.

The main opposition party, CPN-UML, seems to have ignored the issue as its Chairman KP Sharma Oli has not said anything so far about removing the illegally operating office. The party’s Vice-Chairman Bhim Rawal, however, has time and again demanded the removal.

– ONLINEKHABAR

