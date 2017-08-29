Temporary cops threaten protest

KATHMANDU: Temporary Police Struggle Committee has warned of stern protests if the government does not adjust temporary cops deployed during the first and second phases of local level elections in the proposed provincial police force.

Speaking at a programme organised by Rafat Sanchar Club in Bhaktapur, Kapil Thapa, coordinator of TPSC, said the government had announced that it would adjust 40,000 temporary cops in the provincial police force.

Thapa said temporary cops were capable as they had received training. “If temporary cops are recruited in the provincial police force, it would not only save money but also time required to train new recruits.”

More than 150 temporary cops, who participated in the programme, demanded the government prioritise them while recruiting provincial police. Thapa said they were planning to meet top political leaders to discuss the issue. “We will resort to stern protest if our demands are not met,” he added.

– HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]