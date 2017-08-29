Man held for selling women including wife to Indian brothel

CHARIKOT: A man has been arrested on charge of his involvement in the trafficking of his spouse and another adolescent girl to India.

Neer Kumar Nepali of Kharanitar-5, Nuwakot, has been arrested for trading his first wife Goma Pariyar and a 17-year-old woman of Namdu of Baiteshwor Rural Municipality-6, Dolakha to a brothel in India, the District Police Office Dolakha said.

During the police interrogations, he admitted to his crime. He pocketed INR 2 lakh 16 thousands from the trafficking of two women.

Police had launched a search for him following the registration of a complaint by the family of the second victim against him on June 2 last year.

Police succeeded in arresting him from Maharajgunj, Kathmandu Friday and brought him here, Dolakha DPO’s Deputy Superintendent of Police Rameshwor Karki informed.

Earlier, police had arrested Neer Kumar’s accomplice Sita Nepali on the basis of the June 2 complaint and presented her before the District Court Dolakha to get an order to put her in custody for investigations.

– RSS

