Parliament passed proposal on Education (Ninth Amendment) Bill-2074

KATHMANDU: The proposal on Education (Ninth Amendment) Bill-2074 was passed with majority at the Legislature-Parliament on Monday.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education Gopal Man Shrestha had presented the proposal.

On the occasion, Lawmaker Ganga Lal Tuladhar said that it was wrong to float the proposal for seeking consideration at the time when the Education (Eighth Amendment) Act ought to be implemented.

Similarly, lawmakers Janakraj Joshi and Dhaniram Poudel demanded for the implementation of the existing Education Act and revoke the proposal seeking consideration on the Education (Ninth Amendment) Bill-2074.

Echoing with Joshi, another parliamentarian Chudamani Jungali demanded the same, condemning that the education sector in the country was being politicised.

Likewise, Dilli Prasad Kafle and Meena Pun expressed their disapproval for brining in the Ninth Amendment Bill instead of bringing into effect the Eight Amendment.

Meanwhile, Shyam Kumar Shrestha opined that the new amendment proposal to the Education Act (Ninth Amendment) was a wrong move at a time when the public education was suffering mismanagement and cavalier attitude of the concerned authorities for improving quality of education in the public schools.

Parliamentarians Rukmini Chaudhary, Laxman Rajbanshi, Bikash Lamsal, Rameshwor Phuyal and Ofilal Ofeda drew the attention of the government towards ending the anomalies prevailing in the public education sector.

Ganeshman Gurung, Geeta Uprety and Guru Prasad Burlakoti furnished suggestions to the government to formulate High-Level Education Act and Federal Education Act for the resolution of issues in education sector.

Ram Narayan Chaudhary, going on tirade against the trend of amending Education, Civil Employees and Nepal Police Acts with the change in Ministries and Secretaries, requested authorities concerned not squander time by introducing new Acts and Policies but not implementing them effectively.

– THT ONLINE/RSS

