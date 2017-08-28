India withdraws troops from Doklam

NEW DELHI: India has begun military de-escalation in the months-long Doklam standoff days before the China visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit, the Hindu reported calling the announcement of the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) dramatic.

“In recent weeks, India and China have maintained diplomatic communication in respect of the incident at Doklam. During these communications, we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests. On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at the face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to and is on-going,” said the Indian MEA in the statement titled “Doklam Disengagement Understanding.”

The MEA statement said the step was taken after rounds of bilateral discussions through diplomatic channels.

The Chinese foreign ministry has said that Indian forces have already withdrawn to the Indian side of border, according to Reuters. “China foreign ministry says Chinese forces will continue to patrol in Doklam region,” the agency reported.

Though the statement indicates that the withdrawal is mutually agreed, it is still unclear if the Chinese troops are reciprocating to India’s disengagement moves by withdrawing from Doklam.

Indian and Chinese troops have been caught up in a face-off at Doklam since the first fortnight of June when China began extending a motorable road on the Doklam plateau that is claimed by both Bhutan and China.

– REUTERS

