Refugees come to rescue flood survivors

DAMAK: Bhutanese refugees have deducted their own ration to provide relief support to the flood survivours in Jhapa Rural Municipality-7.

They provided support to 73 households affected by the recent floods.

The refugees in Beldangi of Damak and Pathari camp of Morang collected rice donations that they had received from various agencies to distribute to the flood survivors.

They collected and distributed a total of 1,870 kilograms of rice, according to the Beldangi camp secretary Tikaram Rasaili.

– RSS

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]