BODH GAYA: Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, who is on a five-day state visit to India, visited Bodh Gaya in the State of Bihar, India on Sunday.

Bodh Gaya is known as the place where Gautam Buddha attained enlightenment. Prime Minister Deuba arrived here on Saturday. The Nepali delegation led by PM Deuba will leave for New Delhi by a special chartered plane of Air India at 3:00 PM today.

After a special farewell at New Delhi, PM Deuba will return home today itself.

– RSS

