Hotel owner arrested in accusation of killing guest

SURKHET: A hotel owner at Birendranagar has been accused for killing a guest on Friday evening.

Devi Prasad Dhakal, proprietor of Mama–Bhanja Hotel at Sanihal Line at Birendranagar–6, stands accused of killing Ratan Shahi of Kalikot Tilagufa municipality–11.

Dhakal, accused of hacking to death 32–year–old Shahi with an axe, was arrested while on the run from Ganesh intersection at Birendranagar. Shahi had been studying by renting a room at the hotel.

District Police Office, Surkhet’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohan Acharya said the reason Dhakal, who was excessively drunk at the time of murder, killed Shahi is yet to be determined.

The latest incident of murder has upped the tally of murders in the past two week to three.

– RSS

