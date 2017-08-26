Guinness World Record holder Jessica Cox visiting Nepal

KATHMANDU: Jessica Cox, born in 1983 without arms, has set an example that being differently-abled cannot hinder one’s dream to do something in life. Jessica is named in Guinness World Record for being the first woman to fly an airplane with her feet in 2008.

Jessica, who is also a Goodwill Ambassador of Handicap International, is coming to visit Nepal, according to the press statement released by Handicap International. Being the Goodwill Ambassador, she supports the organization’s campaigns and mission; having met beneficiaries of HK’s work in Ethiopia, Philippines and soon Nepal.

“She is also a motivational speaker, who challenges her audiences to banish the words ‘I can’t’ and to dare to set even more audacious goals for themselves, and to not set low expectations for people around them–especially not for people with disabilities,” the press statement read. She is also featured in the award-winning documentary, ‘Right Footed.’

According to the press statement, Jessica will visit Nepal from September 1 till September 6 with the aim to gain an insight into the work of Handicap International in Nepal.

– REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]