Nepal will ask China to extend railway line from Kerung to Kathmandu

KATHMANDU: Nepal is planning to ask China to extend its Shigatse railway line upto Kathmandu via Kerung, a source at the Ministry of Physical Infrastructure and Transport says.

Nepal will propose the extension as Nepali leaders and officials including his Nepali counterpart Bir Bahadur Balayar will meet Chinese Transport Minister Li Xiaopeng, who has landed in Kathmandu on Thursday.

The Nepali side has claimed that the proposed railway falls under the concept of Belt and Road Initiative launched by China, which Nepal is also a part of.

Though the government has not signed any agreement about the rail link, it plans to extend the railway further to Lumbini if China agrees to build the railway from the Nepal-China border to Kathmandu.

On the other hand, various Chinese companies have shown interest in the route and expressed their desire to work on it with Nepal’s Department of Railway.

Meanwhile, Balayar is also holding talks with the Chinese guest about other development projects, which China could be interested to invest in. Various road projects would be on the priority list, according to the Ministry source.

Nepal is planning to propose China to invest in improvement of the Araniko Highway including the Tatopani border point and construction of an outer ring road in Kathmandu.

– ONLINE KHABAR

