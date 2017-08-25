Nepal reach final of SAFF U-15 Championship 2017

KATHMANDU: Nepal strolled into the final of SAFF U-15 Championship 2017 after comprehensively defeating Bangladesh 4-2 in the first semi-finals of the Championship at the ANFA Complex ground in Satdobata, Lalitpur, on Friday.

Akash Buda Magar brace sealed the victory as he scored on the 5th minute, and half hour mark of the game with a simple tap-in after Bangladeshi defender made a melee of it inside the six-yard box.

Bangladesh defender Nazmul Biswas’s own goal in the 65th minute gave Nepal an unassailable lead of 3-0. Brijesh Chaudhary scored the final goal in the added time of second half after beating Bangladeshi custodian Emon Hawladar in a one-on-one situation.

However, Bangladesh pulled two goals in space of two minutes.

Foysal Ahmed Fahim scored a spectacular free kick in the 73rd minute and Habinur Rahman notched a goal mouth scramble to reduce the arrears to 3-2 with over 15 minutes left in the clock.

Akash Budha Magar celebrates after scoring his first goal against Bangladesh. Photo: Udipt Singh Chhetry

However, Brijesh Chaudhary’s sublime finish in the added minutes confirmed the final rematch with India on Sunday.

During the post-match press conference, Nepal’s head coach Sunil Shrestha said lads put in a much improved performance against the Bangladeshi team.

“In the last match we were put under tremendous pressure by the Indian, however, this time around Bangladeshi team were made to absorb our pressure, which was satisfying,” Shrestha added.

“We played well and got the deserved reward,” Shrestha shared.

Bangladesh head coach Mostafa Anoward Parvez rued the missed chances and lamented on the defensive lapses which cost us the match.

“All the goals we conceded were of silly mistakes, I can’t fully say that Nepal dominated the fixture like the score line suggests, we lost the match because of our own mistakes,” he added.

In other semi-final between India and Bhutan at the APF Halchowk Stadium this afternoon, India eased to 3-0 victory over Bhutan and secured a final berth with Nepal on Sunday at the ANFA Complex ground.

Earlier, India had defeated Nepal by 2-1 in the group fixture.

– THT ONLINE

