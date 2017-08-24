Nepali woman attacked in US, thrown on metro track

NEW YORK: A 49-year-old Nepali woman had a narrow escape after a stranger pushed her onto the train tracks at a subway station here but she was pulled to safety just minutes before a train approached the platform.

Kamala Shrestha, was returning home from work at a nail salon on Tuesday night and was standing at the subway platform when a black man approached her and pushed her onto the tracks.

“(The) train was almost coming,” she was quoted as saying by the New York Daily News.

“At that same time the guy came and said, I’m going to kill you. He was very strong and he just pushed me,” she said.

Shrestha hit the subway tracks, her head struck the metal and split open, leaving a large gash. As she shouted for help, two persons rushed to pull her back onto the platform just before a train approached the station.

“I tell someone, ‘Help me! Help me!’ I was scared. The two guys, they give me (their) hands, saying ‘Come on! Come on!’”

“They pulled me out,” she added. “I feel so good because they helped me,” she said.

She was immediately rushed to a local hospital and treated for injuries.

“I got a new life today,” Shrestha told the Daily News from the hospital. “I feel good, actually. I almost died today.”

Police is looking for the man who pushed her and then walked out of the station.

Shrestha said she hopes the police will find the man as he could try and push other people too, putting their lives in danger. “I want to find the guy,” she said.

“My kids, my family, everybody uses the subway. I want him arrested. I don’t want him to do this to anyone else.”

Her husband, Nam Shrestha, too said the attacker should be punished. “He tried to kill her. He pushed her to die on the train tracks,” he said.

– PTI

