KATHMANDU: An aftershock measuring 4.8 on the Richter scale was felt in the Kathmandu Valley on Thursday.

According to National Seismological Center (NSC), Lainchar, the tremor was recorded at 4:25 pm, with its epicenter on the Sindhupalchowk-Tibet border.

However, no damages have been reported so far.

As many as 485 numbers of aftershocks measuring 4-magnitude and above 4 have occurred following the Mega earthquake that rocked Nepal on April 25, 2015.

– REPUBLICA

VN:F [1.9.20_1166]